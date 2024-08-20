Kolkata doctor rape-murder | ‘What was the principal doing?’: Supreme Court pulls up Bengal government over FIR delay

The Supreme Court on Tuesday called the rape and murder of a doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital "horrific". Hearing the suo moto case, the apex court pulled up the West Bengal government over delay in the filing of FIR. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on suo moto case related to the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.(PTI)

The court asked what the authorities in the hospital were doing for three hours. It noted that the principal of the medical college, Dr Sandip Ghosh, tried to pass it off as a case of suicide.

"It appears crime was detected in early hours, medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide," the bench said.

The bench rapped the Kolkata police and asked how a mob of thousands entered the RG Kar Medical College.

The court also questioned the West Bengal government's decision to appoint Ghosh as the principal of another college when his conduct was under scrutiny.

"When the conduct of R G Kar Hospital's principal was under scrutiny, how was he appointed to another college immediately," the court asked.

The Supreme Court said the power of the West Bengal government should not be unleashed on protestors as it's time of national catharsis.

The apex court said most young doctors are putting in 36 hours of work and there was a need to evolve national protocol to ensure safe conditions at the workplace.

The court also noted that the parents of the victim were not allowed to see the body for several hours.

“What was the principal doing? FIR was not filed; the body was handed late to parents. What is the police doing? A serious offence has taken place, the crime scene has taken place in hospital...what are they doing?” the court asked the lawyer of the Bengal government, per Live Law.

CJI DY Chandrachud observed that the FIR was filed three hours after the body was handed over.

"If women are not able to go to work and conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality," he added.

The woman was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital. The police have arrested a civic volunteer for allegedly committing the crime.

The woman's post-mortem report revealed 16 external and nine internal injuries. It also confirmed sexual assault.

With inputs from PTI