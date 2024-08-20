'Can't wait for another rape': Supreme Court's strong observation on Kolkata doctor's murder

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, hearing the rape and murder of a doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata, observed that the nation cannot wait for another rape case for "things to change on the ground". Kolkata doctor rape-murder: A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.(PTI)

CJI Chandrachud also noted that existing enactments do not address institutional safety standards for doctors and medical workers.

He said due to patriarchal biases, women doctors are targeted more.

"As more and more women join the workforce, the nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground," he observed.

The Supreme Court bench later constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring safety and facilities for doctors.

The court said a national consensus must be evolved after consultation with stakeholders.

The Supreme Court had taken a suo moto cognizance of the grisly murder of the doctor.

The trainee doctor had gone to the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital to rest amid her 36-hour-long shift when she was raped and murdered. The police have arrested a civic volunteer for the crime.

The Supreme Court today told the Bengal government to not unleash its powers on protesting doctors. It asked the doctors to resume work, saying their concerns are being received with utmost importance.

It said the task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

The ten members of the task force include surgeon Vice Admiral RK Sarian, Dr Reddy, Managing Director Asian Institute of National Gastrology, Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Prathima Moorthy, NIMHANS, Bangalore among others.

The bench said the cabinet secretary and the home secretary to the Union government shall be the ex-officio members of the national task force.

With inputs from PTI, ANI