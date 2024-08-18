Kolkata doctor rape-murder: ‘Was there conspiracy’? CBI to question Sandip Ghosh again

Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, will appear before the CBI for the third day in a row. The agency, which is probing the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the seminar hall of the Kolkata hospital, will ask a host of questions linked to the crime. Members of LGBTQ+ community and activists take out a protest rally from College street to Shyambazar over rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

On Saturday, Sandip Ghosh was questioned for over 13 hours – from 10 am till well past midnight on Sunday. The agency asked him to return on Sunday morning as they had several more queries on the crime.

Sandip Ghosh was asked to visit the CBI team probing the grisly murder at 11 am.

"The former principal has been asked to come again today at 11 am. We have a list of questions for him," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer told PTI.

The officer said Sandip Ghosh was on Saturday asked to tell about what he did after got the news of the death of the doctor and whom he contacted. They also asked why the ex-principal made the parents wait for nearly three hours.

Sandip Ghosh, who resigned days after the murder, was also asked who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall after the incident.

The CBI is trying to figure out if there was a conspiracy behind the crime.

"We are trying to find out whether there was any conspiracy or pre-planning to the crime. What was the principal doing and whether he is involved with the incident in any manner," the officer said.

The CBI will corroborate Sandip Ghosh's replies with the doctors and interns who were on duty on that day.

The agency has so far grilled 20 people in connection with its probe.

The trainee doctor was found dead on August 9 inside the seminar hall. She had gone to the hall to rest during her night shift. The crime took place between 3 am and 5 am.

Her autopsy revealed that blood was oozing out of her eyes, mouth and private parts. She was strangled after being beaten and raped. A deep gash was also found inside her private parts, suggesting ‘genital torture’.