Kolkata rape-murder: Autopsy reveals ‘genital torture’, deep wound in victim's private parts

The post-mortem report of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed that she was subjected to "genital torture". Maharashtra doctors protesting in solidarity with Kolkata doctor's rape and murder at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College. (Bhushan Konyade/HT Photo)

A deep wound was found in her private parts which was caused by "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture", said the four-page report accessed by India Today.

The victim was throttled before being smothered to death. Her thyroid cartilage was found to be broken because of the strangulation.

The rape and murder took place between 3 am and 5 am on August 9.

Per the report, there were injuries to the woman's belly, lips, fingers and left leg.

The victim's mouth was covered and her head was pushed against a wall or the floor to stop her from screaming or calling for help.

The mouth and the throat of the victim were pressed constantly to prevent screaming.

The woman was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts.

The victim was found dead inside the seminar hall of the hospital. According to PTI, her colleagues said she had gone to the seminar hall to rest after having her meal. She was on night duty at the hospital.

The police have arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjoy Roy for the crime.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder details: Autopsy found why doctor was ‘bleeding from eyes’ | 10 points

‘Sanjoy Roy is a porn addict’

A police official told the agency that Sanjoy Roy liked watching disturbing and violent porn clips. He was married four times and was a womaniser, the officer added.

Sanjoy Roy's mother has said her son is innocent and is being framed.

Sanjoy Roy is a trained boxer. He was posted to the police outpost at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Also read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Accused slept at home, washed clothes after crime; police find blood on shoe

After allegedly committing the crime, Sanjoy Roy went back to his barracks and slept for several hours, said the police. After he woke up, he washed his clothes to erase evidence of his crime.

The police, however, found spots of blood on his shoe.

Sanjoy Roy was arrested after the police found his Bluetooth headset at the crime scene.