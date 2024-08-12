Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Accused slept at home, washed clothes after crime; police find blood on shoe

The man accused of raping and murdering a doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital went back to his home after allegedly committing the crime and slept for a few hours, the police said on Sunday. He later washed his clothes to destroy evidence. Doctors and nursing staff protest against the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday. (PTI)

The police, however, found blood marks on the shoe of the accused, who is a civic volunteer. The accused is not linked to the hospital professionally but he used to frequent the premises.

The body of the woman, a post-graduate trainee doctor, was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on Friday morning. According to her colleagues, she had gone to the hall to rest after taking her meal. The rape and murder took place between 3 am and 6 am.

City police commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the medical establishment on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a meeting with representatives of agitating junior doctors.

"After committing the crime, the accused went back to the place where he was staying and slept till late on Friday morning. After waking up, he washed the clothes he was wearing during the crime to destroy evidence. His shoes, with blood stains on them, were found during a search," the officer said, per PTI.

Kolkata rape-murder: What did the autopsy report say?

Per the initial autopsy report, the victim's body was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were injuries to other parts of her body, including her leg, neck, hand and lips.

Meanwhile, PTI reported citing a police officer that there was circumstantial evidence also indicating a possibility that the doctor was first murdered and then raped.

"The autopsy report has been handed over to the parents of the deceased doctor today by one of our senior officers. We had a fruitful meeting with the students and we think they are satisfied. As per their demand, we have removed one assistant police officer who was posted here," the police commissioner said.

The hospital authorities have expelled the two security persons contractually employed at the emergency ward for not discharging their duties.

