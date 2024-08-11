‘Did you see what happened at Kolkata hospital?’: Man threatens woman doctor, arrested

A man in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman medic of similar fate as the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.



According to a PTI report, Susanta Roy was arrested after doctors and nurses of the state-run Bhatar State General Hospital staged a protest demanding his arrest.

The incident in Purba Bardhaman comes amid protests by doctors in Bengal and other parts of the country against the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.

“The patient allegedly told the attending doctor that if the medic did not treat him properly, he would ensure the same treatment as the woman doctor of R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata witnessed,” a district health official told PTI.



"The doctor, as part of her duty and medical ethics, did not stop the treatment, and she discussed the matter with other staffers. Today, they came in a group to the CMOH office and demanded punishment of the man and security for the health personnel,” the official added.



“We have learnt the accused went to Bhatar state-run hospital for treatment and threatened the lady doctor for being late to start his treatment. The lady accused the civic volunteer of threatening her, saying, ‘Did you see what happened at RG Kar Medical College Hospital? It can happen to you too’” an India Today report quoted police officials as saying.

The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested the accused involved in the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The accused was an outsider frequenting at hospital premises. He was arrested and remanded to 14-day police custody.



“This is a heinous crime, and the arrested person is allegedly involved based on circumstantial evidence, including accounts of the other doctors present during night-duty hours,” Kolkata top cop Vineet Goyal was quoted by PTI as saying.



Mamata vows to seek death penalty for accused

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to seek death penalty for the accused. On the other hand, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called for “capital punishment or encounter" for people accused of such heinous crimes.



(With PTI inputs)