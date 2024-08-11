Resident doctors to halt nationwide elective services over Kolkata rape-murder

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has announced a nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals on Monday, August 12, in solidarity with the state-run RG Kar Medical College residents over the rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital in Kolkata. Doctors hold a candle march against the sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata RG Kar Medical College.(ANI)

“As a mark of our solidarity with the colleagues of RG Kar, we announce a nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals starting Monday. This decision is not made lightly, but is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are met without further delay,” the FORDA wrote in a notice.

Notably, elective services are those that are not urgent and non-medically necessary. These also include scheduled clinical anaesthesia services provided on-site to patients.

The federation has put forward five demands. They are: The demands of the residents of the RG Kar Medical College must be accepted and acted upon swiftly; there must be a firm assurance that no police brutality or manhandling of the protesting doctors will occur and their right to protest peacefully will be respected; justice must be served swiftly and due compensation should be provided to the family of the deceased; the union government must release and enforce a mandated protocol for the security of healthcare workers across all hospitals, ensuring strict compliance; and an expert committee comprising representatives from the medical community and associations must be formed to speed up ratifying the Central Healthcare Protection Act.

“FORDA stands ready to contribute and provide any assistance to achieve these goals. We hope that the government will take immediate action to address our demands and ensure the safety and security of all healthcare professionals,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, massive protests by doctors and students have rocked the city over the incident. Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a strong statement demanding immediate action in the case and warned of nationwide protests if the demands are not met within 48 hours.

Kolkata rape-murder case

The body of a woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on Friday morning. The 28-year-old victim was a second-year student in the respiratory medicine department at the hospital.

According to the police, the gruesome incident took place between 3 am and 6 am.

The autopsy report indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death. According to the report, there was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face, nails, belly, left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts, the autopsy report said.

The police arrested the accused on Saturday, following which he was sent to a 14-day police under the charges of sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.