Kolkata rape and murder case: Porn found on accused's phone, says report

Two days after the body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was found at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, the accused has confessed to the crime, reported News18. The accused was sent to a 14-day police under the charges of sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Hospital doctors take part in a candlelight protest march against the death and sexual assault of a female post-graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.(ANI)

According to the report, the police found a porn video on the accused's phone.

The accused reportedly had easy access to the hospital as he was hired as a ‘civic volunteer ’ - a person who assists police and takes part in a powerful police welfare board, News18 stated, citing sources. According to the report, the accused was seen entering the hospital wearing earphones at around 4 am on Friday. However, when he got out of the premises, he did not have his earphones on.

Kolkata rape-murder case, autopsy details

The body of the young doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on Friday morning. The 28-year-old victim was a second-year student in the respiratory medicine department at the hospital.

The incident took place between 3 am and 6 am on Friday, the police said.

The autopsy report indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death. According to the report, there was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face, nails, belly, left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts, the autopsy report said.

Protests in Kolkata

Several doctors and students at various state-run hospitals, including the RG Kar Medical College, held massive protests and sit-ins over the incident.

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a strong statement demanding immediate action in the case and warned of nationwide protests if the demands are not met within 48 hours.

"The entire medical fraternity of India is shocked beyond words at this brutal murder…This crime is an index of the anarchy and insecurity prevailing on the campus,” the IMA said.

Earlier, CPI(M) workers also held a rally in Kolkata demanding justice in the murder case.

“The city which we used to call 'City of Joy' has now become 'City of Bhay' (City of Fear). Here, even a doctor is not safe. The Principal (of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) is close to CM Mamata Banerjee...The Police Commissioner of Kolkata was suppressing the case...We demand a judicial inquiry into this matter,” CPI(M) West Bengal secretary, Md Salim told ANI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to seek the death penalty for the accused.