Kolkata rape-murder: Doctor went to rest in seminar hall; initial autopsy reveals broken neck, bleeding parts

The Kolkata Police have arrested a man named Sanjoy Roy for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in the city. The postgraduate medical student was found dead at the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's capital. Doctors hold a candle march against the sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata RG Kar Medical College.(ANI)

The initial autopsy of the post-graduate trainee doctor indicated that she was murdered after being sexually assaulted. There was bleeding from the woman's private parts, said the report. There were injuries to other parts of the body as well.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg… neck, in her right hand, ring finger and… lips," it said.

The autopsy was carried out last week.

The crime took place between 3-6 am.

Her neck was also found broken. A senior police official told PTI the victim was strangulated and then smothered to death.

She was a second-year student in the chest medicine department. She was on duty on Thursday night.

A doctor at the hospital said the victim had dinner with her juniors around 2 am. She then went to the seminar room since there was no separate on-call room to take some rest. "In the morning, we found her body there," the doctor told PTI.

TMC demands new law

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has called for introducing a bill in the parliament to fast-track the trial and conviction of rapists and murderers within a week, ensuring they receive exemplary punishment.

"These rapists, who don't deserve to live in the society, should be dealt with either through encounter or by hanging," Banerjee asserted.

CM Mamata Banerjee has said her government will seek a death penalty for the culprit. She has also said the government doesn't have objections to a probe by any central agency.

With inputs from PTI