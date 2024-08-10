Resident doctors' body calls for swift action in Kolkata student's murder, threatens nationwide shutdown

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, demanding immediate action in the murder of a second-year postgraduate resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Medical students and doctors of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital staged a sit-in protest after the murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana)

The body of the young doctor, a trainee in the department of chest medicine, was found semi-nude in the hospital's seminar hall on Friday morning. According to an initial autopsy report, the trainee doctor had been sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death.

The harrowing details of the injuries, which include bleeding from the eyes, mouth, and private parts, as well as multiple other injuries, have intensified the call for swift justice.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of this young doctor, found in the hospital seminar hall, are deeply disturbing, with credible allegations of assault, rape, and murder emerging,” the letter read.

In their letter, FORDA highlighted the "glaring deficiencies in security" at medical institutions, stressing that the safety of healthcare professionals is of paramount importance. They demanded an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into the crime, with strict action against the perpetrators and those responsible for maintaining security at the hospital.

The letter also called on the government to expedite the implementation of the 'Central Protection Act for Doctors,' which aims to safeguard medical professionals from violence and ensure their safety while on duty.

The association warned that if their demands are not met, they may be forced to escalate their actions, potentially leading to the shutdown of medical services across the country within 24 hours.

“We will continue to monitor developments closely and will provide further directives as necessary,” it added.

1 arrested

The Kolkata Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the crime, and one suspect, an outsider with suspicious activities, has been arrested.

"We have arrested one person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious and he seems to be directly involved in the crime," a police officer told PTI.