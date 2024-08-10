Kolkata doctor's autopsy report confirms sexual assault; harrowing details of injuries

The initial autopsy of the post-graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, whose body was found at a state-run hospital on Friday, found that she was “murdered following a sexual assault”. The autopsy also ruled out suicide, and a case has since been filed at the Tala Police Station. Medical students protest demanding justice in the murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. (PTI)

“This is not a case of suicide; the woman was murdered following sexual assault,” a police officer told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, the partially clothed body of the woman, a post-graduate trainee doctor, was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the city.

The 28-year-old victim was a second-year student in the respiratory medicine department at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her body, marked by multiple injuries, was found in the chest seminar room on the fourth floor of the emergency building, according to a senior police officer.

A doctor from the hospital, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “She had dinner with her juniors around 2am. She then went to the seminar room because there was no separate on-call room to rest. In the morning, we found her body there.”

According to the police, five people on duty with her Thursday night have been questioned.

Here are the details of the autopsy report

The four-page report indicated that there was bleeding from the woman’s genital area, along with injury marks on other parts of her body.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg… neck, in her right hand, ring finger and… lips," it said.

A senior police official said the crime occurred between 3 and 6 am.

“Her neck bone was also found broken. It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death. We are waiting for the full report of the autopsy, which will help us identify the culprits,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Kolkata Police has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the crime, which includes members from the homicide department and other specialised units.

BJP demands CBI probe

Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called for a CBI investigation into the death of the 28-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata. He also urged student groups to protest against the state government's inadequate response.

According to PTI, chief minister Mamata Banerjee contacted the woman's parents to promise appropriate action against those responsible. Ruling Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen said, “We seek a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the incident.”

“The Mamata Banerjee administration has always prioritised the safety and security of women,” said Sen, who is a former national president of the Indian Medical Association.

Meanwhile, postgraduate trainee doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have halted work in all departments except the emergency ward, demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.