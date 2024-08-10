Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA issues 48-hour ultimatum, threatens nationwide protests

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday issued a strong statement demanding immediate action in the alleged rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate resident doctor in Kolkata and warned of nationwide protests if the demands are not met within 48 hours. Junior doctors, PGT doctors, house staff, interns, and other medical professionals start indefinite cease work protest by lighting mobile torch over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The IMA expressed deep shock over the murder of the trainee doctor and condemned the prevailing conditions that allowed such a heinous crime to take place on campus.

"The entire medical fraternity of India is shocked beyond words at this brutal murder," the IMA said. “This crime is an index of the anarchy and insecurity prevailing on the campus.”

The body of the young doctor, a trainee in the department of chest medicine, was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College on Friday morning. The autopsy report pointed to the sexual assault of the medical student before being strangled and smothered to death.

The harrowing details of the injuries, which include bleeding from the eyes, mouth, and private parts, as well as multiple other injuries, have intensified the call for swift justice.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg… neck, in her right hand, ring finger and… lips," the four-page report said.

The IMA outlined three key demands, including a thorough and unbiased investigation into the case, a comprehensive inquiry into the conditions that enabled this crime, and urgent implementation of measures to improve the safety and security of doctors, particularly women, in their workplaces.

The association has given the authorities a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest those responsible and address these demands. Failure to do so, the IMA warned, would result in nationwide protests, with the medical community prepared to take decisive action.

Police arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault and murder of the trainee doctor. A city court on Saturday ordered a 14-day police remand for the accused, an outsider, charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS.

CPI(M) protests in Kolkata

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) workers held a rally in Kolkata demanding justice in the murder case.

The city which we used to call 'City of Joy' has now become 'City of Bhay' (City of Fear). Here, even a doctor is not safe. The Principal (of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) is close to CM Mamata Banerjee...The Police Commissioner of Kolkata was suppressing the case...We demand a judicial inquiry into this matter," CPI(M) West Bengal secretary, Md Salim told ANI.