Kolkata rape-murder: RG Kar hospital's principal resigns 'as a parent'; police summon 3 doctors

Facing backlash over the rape and murder of a doctor in a government-run hospital, the principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post on Monday morning. He said he was being defamed on social media and that the victim was like his daughter. He said he resigned as a parent. Kolkata: Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.(PTI)

"I am getting defamed on social media...The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don't want this should happen to anyone in future," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kolkata rape-murder: 3 junior doctors summoned

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police have summoned three junior doctors and one housekeeping staff for probe. They were on duty on the night the woman was killed inside the hospital.

The semi-naked body of the post-graduate student of medicine was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital. She had gone to the hall to rest after sharing a meal with her two colleagues.

What did the woman's post-mortem report say?

The initial post-mortem report revealed that she was bleeding from her eyes, nose and private part. Her neck was also found to be broken. There were injuries to other parts of her body as well.

The police have arrested a man in connection with the rape and murder. The police said the man wasn't officially linked to the hospital but was a frequent visitor.

The man, per the police, went home and slept after allegedly committing the crime. He then washed his clothes. The police, however, have found blood on his shoe.

Meanwhile, hospital services across West Bengal were disrupted on Monday as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day, protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor and demanding a magisterial inquiry into her death.

With inputs from PTI, ANI