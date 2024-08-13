Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'Womaniser' accused married 4 times, watched 'disturbing, violent' porn

The Kolkata police on Monday claimed the man arrested for raping and murdering a doctor in a government hospital was addicted to watching porn and his mobile phone had several such clips. Kolkata: Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. (PTI)

The accused, identified as Sanjoy Roy, liked watching "disturbing and violent" porn, which was "unnatural", said a police officer.

Sanjoy Roy, 33, who joined the police as a civic volunteer in 2019, was married four times and was a womaniser, the officer told PTI.

“The pornography content in his mobile phone was quite disturbing and violent. We wonder about the state of his mind as watching such things is quite unnatural,” the officer added.

Sanjoy Roy had a history of abuse

He had a history of physically abusing his wives, the officer added.

Roy's neighbours said his first wife was from Behala, while the second wife was from Park Circus.

"He got married for the third time to a girl from Barrackpore. But that also did not last long. Then he married a girl from the city's Alipore area," a neighbour said.

The police officer told the agency that neighbours complained about fighting noises emanating from the accused's house.

"His fourth wife, who was working at a petrol pump in Alipore, had also lodged a complaint of domestic violence, which went on till legal separation was granted," the police officer added.

Accused's mother says son innocent

Sanjoy Roy is a trained boxer. He was posted to the police outpost at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the incident happened.

The man's mother, Malati Roy, said her son was being framed and that he was innocent.

"I do not know anything, but my son is innocent. I think he has been framed," she said.

She said that he studied at a school in Bhabanipur and was also a part of the NCC.

The police said they had booked Roy under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS.

"There is ample evidence that the accused was throwing his weight around because of his proximity with senior police officers. This aspect is also under investigation," the officer said.

The police said he had gone back to his barracks after committing the crime and slept for several hours. He later washed his clothes. The police, however, found blood spots on his shoes.

He was arrested after the police found his Bluetooth headset at the crime scene.

The doctor, a post-graduate trainee, was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. She was on night duty and had gone to the hall to rest. Her autopsy confirmed she was raped.

Per the autopsy, blood was found oozing out of her private parts, mouth and eyes. Her neck was also found to be broken.

With inputs from PTI