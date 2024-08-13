Kolkata rape-murder details: Autopsy found why doctor was ‘bleeding from eyes’ | 10 points

More disturbing details have surfaced in the case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, who was arrested for the rape and murder of the doctor, had struck her with such force that her glasses shattered, causing shards to pierce her eyes, NDTV, citing a post-mortem report, reported. Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students during a protest against the sexual assault and killing of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata. (PTI)

The initial autopsy report indicated that the trainee doctor was murdered after being sexually assaulted and ruled out suicide, police said.

The report stated, “There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and... lips.”

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found in the hospital's seminar room of West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. Sanjoy Roy, an outsider frequenting the hospital premises, was arrested on Saturday. The police also reconstructed the crime scene though the arrested accused was not present.

The police said after committing the crime, the accused went to a police barrack and slept till Friday morning. Investigation revealed that the arrested man was also a member of a welfare unit of the Kolkata Police.

Top points on Kolkata rape-and-murder case:

After severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, the accused, Sanjoy Roy, killed her by throttling and smothering her. The murder took between 3am and 5am on Friday, the probe indicated. Sanjoy Roy was allegedly addicted to pornography and his mobile phone had several such contents, police said. The 33-year-old accused, who had joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019, was married at least four times and known as a “womaniser”, the police added. “The pornography content in his mobile phone was quite disturbing and violent. We wonder about the state of his mind as watching such things is quite unnatural,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying. During the investigation, it was found that he had a history of physically abusing his wives, he added. Sanjoy Roy's neighbours said his first wife was from Behala, while the second wife was from Park Circus. “He got married for the third time to a girl from Barrackpore. But that also did not last long. Then he married a girl from the city's Alipore area,” a neighbour said. Sanjoy Roy, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted to the police outpost at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the incident happened. His mother Malati Roy, however, rubbished the allegations, claiming that her son was “innocent”. Meanwhile, junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital questioned why West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee set a seven-day deadline for solving the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee, asserting they would continue their strike until their demands are met. Mamata Banerjee earlier on Monday asserted that her government would transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation if the police failed to solve it by next Sunday. Resident doctors at government hospitals across the country held protests on Monday over the case, with those in West Bengal and Delhi going on an indefinite strike that hit OPD services and non-emergency surgeries. In Kolkata, over the past three days, junior doctors had been attending only to emergency duties, but as of Monday morning, they stopped that too. The move comes in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) which said the “strike won't stop unless justice is served and our demands are met”.

