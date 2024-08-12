'Will hand over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case to CBI if...': Mamata Banerjee's big promise

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will hand over the case of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), if the police fail to solve the case by Sunday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

“If the police are unable to solve this by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI. However, the success rate of the central probe agency is very low,” PTI quoted Banerjee as saying after she visited the house of the doctor.



The protest over the brutal rape and murder of the doctor continues. RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service.



“I cannot take this insult anymore. All the allegations raised against me are false and fabricated. A student movement has been incited to remove me. There is a political mind behind this. I had informed police within an hour of the incident. CCTV footage has been handed over to police,” he told PTI.

Mamata Banerjee had vowed to seek death penalty for the accused, while saying that her government would have no objections to a CBI probe if the students demand it. “If they do not trust the West Bengal government, they can approach any investigating agency; we have no objection,” she had said.

What autopsy report said

The autopsy of the 28-year-old victim revealed harrowing details of the injury. As per the report, crime took place between 3 and 6 pm. There was bleeding from both the victim's eyes and mouth. There were injuries over the face, nail and she was also bleeding from her private parts. The woman also had injuries in her belly, left leg, neck, right hand, right finger and lips, PTI quoted the report as saying.



