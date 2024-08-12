Kolkata hospital official told rape-murder victim's family she died by suicide: Report

A shocking revelation has come to the fore in the case of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital. Activists and medical professionals hold a poster during a protest to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic in Kolkata.(AFP)

The hospital's assistant superintendent allegedly told the victim's family that she died by suicide in the hospital premises, India Today reported, citing unnamed sources. The Kolkata Police has summoned both the official and the head of department, Chest Medicine Wing, for questioning on Tuesday, the report added. HT.com has not independently confirmed the accuracy of this information.



Earlier in the day, the principal of the RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh had resigned from his post and government service. “I am getting defamed on social media. It is not good. The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign. I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.



ALSO READ: Kolkata rape-murder: Accused slept, washed clothes; police find blood on shoe



A post-graduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. According to the autopsy report, the woman was murdered after being sexually assaulted. The report pointed to injuries to her private parts.



ALSO READ: Kolkata rape-murder: Five chilling details police found about the accused

Resident doctors across country on indefinite strike

Resident doctors of government hospitals across the country went on an indefinite strike against the horrific incident, paralysing elective services including OPDs and non-emergency surgeries.



Resident doctors have called for a transparent investigation into the case, requesting an immediate transfer to the CBI.



ALSO READ: ‘Bengal govt must be held accountable’: Pradhan on Kolkata rape and murder case



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she would recommend a CBI probe if the police are unable to solve the case by Sunday. “I want the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. If they are unable to crack the case by Sunday, we will hand it over to the CBI. I don’t have an issue with the central agency taking over, but its success rate is low,” the CM said.



The protestors also demanded an apology from Kolkata Police for allegedly spreading rumours about the investigation and called for the removal of all senior hospital officials, insisting they should not be reassigned elsewhere.



(With agency inputs)