Kolkata rape-murder: Five chilling details police found about the accused

Kolkata police on Monday revealed chilling details on what the accused Sanjay Roy did after committing the brutal murder and rape of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor early morning on Friday inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city. Kolkata, Aug 10 (ANI): Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Saikat Paul)

The accused, a civic volunteer with Kolkata police, was charged under the charges of sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to 14-day police custody on Saturday.

What did the accused do?

Roy is believed to have visited the hospital frequently. The crime took place between 3 am and 6 am on Friday inside a seminar hall on the third floor, where the victim went to rest.

He also left behind his Bluetooth headphones at the crime scene, which later became a piece of evidence to narrow down on the accused. CCTV footage also helped the police establish the presence of accused at the hospital during the hours of the crime.

According to a police officer probing the case, he went back to his home after committing the crime and is believed to have slept for a few hours.

Later, in an attempt to erase any evidence of crime, he washed his clothes but the police however spotted blood marks in Roy's shoes.

A report also mentioned that the Kolkata police also found pornographic content on the accused's smartphone.

Post-mortem details

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal on Sunday said that as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the post-mortem report has been handed over to the family.

The report ruled out suicide and found bleeding from her eyes and private parts, besides injuries all over her body.

“Her neck bone was also found broken. It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death", a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

More developments

Dr Sandip Gosh, the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital resigned and expressed regret on getting defamed across social media. "I am getting defamed on social media. It is not good. The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign. I don't like that this should happen to anyone in the future," Dr Ghosh said while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of the deceased doctor and said she wants the case to be tried in a fast-track court. “If the police are unable to solve this by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI. However, the success rate of the central probe agency is very low,” Banerjee told reporters here after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.

(With inputs from agencies)