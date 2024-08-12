‘Bengal govt must be held accountable’: Dharmendra Pradhan on Kolkata rape and murder case

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the Bengal government will have to be held accountable for heinous crimes in the state. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Bengal government will have to be held accountable for heinous crimes in the state.(PTI)

He said that the law and order situation, especially the safety of students under the leadership of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is under question.

Speaking about the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last Thursday night, Pradhan said that a similar incident took place in Jadavpur a few days ago.

“No matter how strongly we condemn this heinous crime, it won't be enough. The Bengal government must take action against the perpetrators and be held accountable for it,” said Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Kolkata Police has revealed chilling details about the actions of the accused Sanjay Roy, after he allegedly committed the brutal murder and rape of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

Roy is believed to have visited the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital frequently. He also left behind his Bluetooth headphones at the crime scene, which later became a piece of evidence to narrow down on the accused.

CCTV footage also helped the police establish the presence of the accused at the hospital during the hours of the crime. In an attempt to erase any evidence of crime, he reportedly washed his clothes but the police however spotted blood marks in Roy's shoes.

A report also mentioned that the Kolkata Police also found pornographic content on the accused's smartphone.

‘Will transfer case to CBI if state police fails to solve it’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the RG Kar hospital doctor murder probe if the state police fail to solve the case by Sunday (August 18).

“I want the police to arrest the culprits. There are some insiders. If the police can’t solve the case by Sunday, then we will give it to CBI. We have nothing to be bothered about it. However, the rate of success in CBI investigations is very poor,” said the chief minister after meeting the victim’s family at their residence in North 24 Parganas district.

“Nurses were there, the hospital’s own security personnel were also there. I fail to understand how this happened. The (victim’s) parents told me somebody from inside was involved. The police will talk to everyone,” said Banerjee.

“Kolkata Police is the best police force in the world. The best officer has been entrusted with the investigation,” Banerjee added.