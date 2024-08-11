BJP alleges cover-up in Kolkata trainee doctor’s rape-murder: ‘Botch-up is evident’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of attempting to cover up the crime and called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

“Mamata Banerjee’s administration is in overdrive to cover up the rape and murder of a resident doctor in RG Kar MCH. Kolkata Police has apparently arrested a ‘civic volunteer’ for the crime, when as per media reports, the body of the deceased had 11 grievous injuries, with even her eyes bleeding. It seems, even forensic experts have opined that she was raped for a long time before being murdered,” the BJP functionary claimed.

He alleged that there were inconsistencies in the police’s statements and the evidence presented.

“As per reports in media, two semen samples were recovered from the site. But the Police subsequently retracted. The botch up is evident,” Malviya added, pointing to what he described as a deliberate effort to cover the facts.

The BJP leader also expressed alarm over comments made by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who suggested "encounter killings" as a means of dealing with such heinous crimes.

"What is shocking is that Mamata Banerjee’s nephew is suggesting ‘encounter killings’ in such crimes. This is not just dangerous but institutionalising state-sponsored murders, which sinister governments like the TMC’s could use to protect actual criminals. It must be condemned."

Malviya labelled the West Bengal CM a "failed" leader and demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI.

“Mamata Banerjee is a failed Chief Minister. She must hand over the probe to CBI and stop using Police to silence protesting doctors. It won’t work,” he added.

Autopsy report indicates rape

The body of a woman doctor was discovered inside a seminar hall at the hospital, with the preliminary autopsy report indicating she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

The report stated, "There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and... lips."

The police have arrested a suspect, who was reportedly an outsider frequently seen on the hospital premises.

A police officer said that circumstantial evidence indicated a possibility that the woman doctor was first murdered and then raped by the arrested accused, reported PTI.

"There is evidence that the doctor was sleeping alone in the seminar hall of the hospital when she was attacked by the accused. The woman tried to resist but was strangled to death. To make sure she was dead, he also smothered her. There is a possibility that the accused could have raped her after the murder," PTI quoted the officer as saying.