Will hand over doctor murder probe to CBI if police don’t solve it by Aug 18: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the RG Kar hospital doctor murder probe if the state police fail to solve the case by Sunday (August 18). Banerjee also said she wants the case to be tried in a fast track court. (HT file photo)

“I want the police to arrest the culprits. There are some insiders. If the police can’t solve the case by Sunday, then we will give it to CBI. We have nothing to be bothered about it. However, the rate of success in CBI investigations is very poor,” said the chief minister after meeting the victim’s family at their residence in North 24 Parganas district.

“Nurses were there, the hospital’s own security personnel were also there. I fail to understand how this happened. The (victim’s) parents told me somebody from inside was involved. The police will talk to everyone,” said Banerjee.

“Kolkata Police is the best police force in the world. The best officer has been entrusted with the investigation,” Banerjee added.

Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal, who accompanied the chief minister, said they will question everyone who were present at the site of the crime.

“We will question all those who were near the place of occurrence (of the crime). We have even given them a helpline number in case someone wants to talk to us anonymously”, he said.

While trainee doctors at R G Kar and state-run hospitals across Bengal and many other states intensified their agitation demanding justice for the 32-year-old victim, Dr Sandip Ghosh, principal of R G Kar Hospital said he resigned from government service on Monday morning.

“He tendered his resignation saying his children are getting disturbed by the media reports. However, we told him that he will be transferred to another hospital,” said Banerjee.

The Kolkata Police on Sunday intensified the probe to ascertain how Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect, committed the crime and whether he had an accomplice.

The police commissioner visited the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The security camera footage which led to Roy’s arrest indicated the crime took place within 30 minutes, the investigators said.

“The nature of the multiple injuries found on the victim’s upper body may prompt anyone to suspect that Roy was not alone. The fact that he had no noticeable injury on his body, something natural in such cases because victims fight back, leads to the suspicion that the sexual assault could have taken place after the murder,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

The semi-nude body of a second-year student of the respiratory medicine department was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday.