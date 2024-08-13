'So gruesome': Calcutta high court on Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The Calcutta high court on Tuesday observed that the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Medical Kar Medical College was “so gruesome”. Hearing a clutch of petitions on the incident, which has triggered outrage across the nation, the court said protesting doctors were justified in expressing their emotions. Medical students and doctors take part in a candlelight protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.(PTI)

“We cannot gag the press…what assurance are you (State) giving to doctors? They are hurt. The incident is so gruesome. They (doctors) are justified in expressing their emotions," the court said, per Bar and Bench.

The court has directed the former principal of the hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, to go on a long leave.

The doctor had resigned on Monday.

Ghosh was appointed the principal of the CNMC college within hours of his resignation.

The court also said that it wanted to see his resignation letter.

"We want to see the Principal's resignation letter…we want to read it…ask him to send a picture. Produce it," the bench said.

Kolkata rape-murder: What did the autopsy say?

The victim, a post-graduate trainee doctor, was found murdered in the hospital's seminar hall. She had reportedly gone to rest in the hall during her overnight duty at the government hospital.

According to the autopsy, the woman was raped and tortured. The post-mortem report has found a deep wound inside her private parts, indicating genital torture. Her head was banged to a wall or the floor.

There were injuries to several of her body parts. Her eyes, mouth and private parts were bleeding, per the post-mortem report.

A man named Sanjoy Roy has been arrested over the crime. The police have also summoned four junior doctors who were on duty along with her.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to union minister JP Nadda, demanding an impartial, thorough investigation of the case and steps to improve the safety of doctors, especially women.