Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Did victim know too much? ‘Big fish’ theory emerges

Some colleagues of the trainee doctor – who was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata – have raised apprehensions that the victim could have been targetted because she knew too much. Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors and medical students hold placards and candles during a protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a government hospital.(AP)

The Kolkata victim was found murdered hours after she went to the hall to rest. It has been revealed in her diary entries that she was being put through tremendous work pressure, which included working for 36 hours at a stretch.

Many of her colleagues told ToI that punishment postings and shifts were common in the state-run hospital.

A colleague told the paper that her death wasn't a simple case of rape and murder. She questioned how did Sanjoy Roy, the man accused of the crime, know that she was alone in the seminar hall. The colleague alleged Roy could be a part of a plot hatched by "a big fish".

"We suspect it was not a simple case of rape and murder? She was targeted. How did the civic volunteer know she was in the seminar hall alone at that time?" the colleague said.

Another colleague claimed the victim might have known too much about something she wasn't supposed to know.

"There are murmurs of a possible drug siphoning racket in her department that she was trying to expose," the colleague told the paper.

Soon after they were informed about her death, the doctor's parents told the police that she had complained to them about massive work pressure. They also told the police she might have learnt something in the department.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Saturday asked the ex-principal of the hospital a host of questions, including his whereabouts on the night of the crime. The agency asked him what his first reaction was when he heard about the murder.

A CBI officer told PTI that his answers were convoluted.

The agency corroborated his version with that of doctors, interns, and nurses who were on duty at the hospital on that night.

The doctor was murdered and raped inside the hall between 3 am and 5 am. The post-mortem report has revealed that she was subjected to genital torture before being strangled to death. Blood was found to be oozing out of her eyes, mouth and private parts.