Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Sec 163 enforced over violent protests threat in city
Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Medical professionals across India continue to protest the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Doctors across country responded to the Indian Medical Association's call for a nationwide strike by staging a protest march on campus, demanding justice....Read More
• Doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, held a candlelight march on Saturday, demanding strict action against those responsible. They called for justice, condemning the brutal crime and insisting on harsh punishment for the culprits.
• In Odisha, the Odisha Nursing Employees Association at Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital also organized a candle march, where nurses and doctors protested the crime.
• Theatre artists from West Bengal joined the protests with a midnight march on Saturday, expressing outrage over the incident.
• Protests were also held in Maharashtra and at AIIMS Mangalagiri, where junior doctors and medical students voiced their anger over the incident.
Why are doctors protesting?
The protests began after the postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, sparking widespread outrage.
On August 14, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, vandalizing the protest site, vehicles, and public property, leading to security officials dispersing the crowd.
Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: 'Is standing up for women's rights considered dirty politics?' says BJP MP
Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi questioned, "Is standing up for women's rights considered dirty politics? Given the brutality of the incident and the ongoing acts in Bengal, if BJP workers stand with the women and condemn this incident, is that politics? I believe we engage in positive politics, advocating for the rights of the poor, the exploited, the deprived, the oppressed women, and the youth."
Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Nirbhaya's mother reacts
Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, expressed her deep concern over the handling of the rape and murder case of the woman resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She criticised the ongoing political blame game, saying, "The most unfortunate thing is the situation that has developed there. Governments are accusing each other and holding protests instead of focusing on the case, women's safety, and addressing legal shortcomings."
Asha Devi questioned the actions of the West Bengal chief minister, saying, "The Health Ministry and Police are under the CM. I don’t understand against whom she is protesting and from whom she is demanding capital punishment. The law is in her hands; the government can at least ensure the case is properly presented in the lower court." Reflecting on the Nirbhaya case, she added, "Whenever such an incident happens, Nirbhaya's name comes up, but what have we learned? What has changed in the system? We are still in 2012..."
Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Why Kolkata Police issued Sec 163 orders?
Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: The imposition was made based on "inputs and information from credible sources indicating a significant risk of violent demonstrations, rallies, and meetings by certain groups, which could lead to a breach of peace, public disturbance, threats to health and safety, danger to human life, and obstruction of doctors, nursing staff, and other lawfully employed individuals in the area," stated Kolkata police.
Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Kolkata Police issues prohibitory order
Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Kolkata Police imposes Section 163 (earlier Sec 144 CrPC) amid protests over doctor's rape-murder at RG Kar Medical College. It said that by the authority granted under Sub-Section (1) of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, along with Sub-Section (3) of the same Section, I, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, and Executive Magistrate for the Metropolitan area of Kolkata and South 24 Parganas (within the Kolkata police jurisdiction), hereby prohibit, for a period of seven days from 18.08.2024 to 24.08.2024, or until further notice, any unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of lathis or any lethal or dangerous weapons, or any act likely to cause a breach of peace and public tranquillity within the specified area in Kolkata.