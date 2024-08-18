Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Sec 163 enforced over violent protests threat in city

Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Doctors and medical students hold placards and candles during a protest. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Kolkata murder news LIVE Updates: Medical professionals across India continue to protest the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Doctors across country responded to the Indian Medical Association's call for a nationwide strike by staging a protest march on campus, demanding justice....Read More

• Doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, held a candlelight march on Saturday, demanding strict action against those responsible. They called for justice, condemning the brutal crime and insisting on harsh punishment for the culprits.

• In Odisha, the Odisha Nursing Employees Association at Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital also organized a candle march, where nurses and doctors protested the crime.

• Theatre artists from West Bengal joined the protests with a midnight march on Saturday, expressing outrage over the incident.

• Protests were also held in Maharashtra and at AIIMS Mangalagiri, where junior doctors and medical students voiced their anger over the incident.

Why are doctors protesting?

The protests began after the postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, sparking widespread outrage.

On August 14, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, vandalizing the protest site, vehicles, and public property, leading to security officials dispersing the crowd.