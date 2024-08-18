Kolkata rape and murder case: Harbhajan Singh pens ‘heartfelt plea’, seeks ‘swift and decisive’ action

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Admi Party (AAP), on Sunday took to social media to share his 'heartfelt plea’ addressing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor CV Ananda Bose, over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Harbhajan Singh (File Photo/ANI)

Expressing his ‘deep anguish’ over the ‘delay in justice,’ Singh urged them to act ‘swiftly and decisively.’

“The incident has shaken the conscience of all of us. The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators must face the full weight of the law and the punishment must be exemplary. Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again and we create a society where every woman feels safe and protected. I feel, the time for action is now,” he wrote on Instagram and posted a screenshot of his letter.

Separately, in a video message, the ‘Turbanator’ requested that the matter not be turned into a ‘political issue.’

“What happened with the country's daughter in Kolkata recently is very wrong. We should all unite and come forward to seek justice for her. This should not be made a political issue. I request Mamata Didi, West Bengal governor, PM Narendra Modi, the President and other leaders to come together and make such a rule wherein people should shudder thinking about the consequences before committing such a crime,” he stated.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer of Kolkata Police, has been arrested for the gruesome August 9 crime that has triggered nationwide protests by the medical fraternity and outrage among the civil society. On directions of the Calcutta high court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case, taking over from the police.