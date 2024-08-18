Ex-NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Kolkata doctor rape-murder: ‘Not the work of one person’

Rekha Sharma, the former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief, said that the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, "did not seem like the work of one person". Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said that multiple people may be involved in the Kolata rape-murder case (PTI File Photo)

Sharma also accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to protect those involved in the case.

"It does not seem that this is the work of one person; there are others involved whom Mamata Banerjee wants to protect. Now that the case is with the CBI, a full investigation will reveal what she was trying to conceal," Rekha Sharma told ANI.

The ex-NCW chief had spoken out on the matter earlier, on August 12.

“It is a very unfortunate and tragic incident... If a woman is not safe at her workplace, where will she be safe? I have a question for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Where are women safe in West Bengal?,” she had said.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The incident has sparked nationwide strikes by doctors and medical staff, as well as protests surrounding women's safety in India.

Rekha Sharma also criticised the police for their role in allegedly mishandling the case.

“There is a significant concern regarding the functioning of the police. The CM is now saying that she will hand over the case to the CBI; this should have been done on the very first day. Women are not safe in West Bengal, and the president's rule should be imposed," she added.