Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government introduces new safety measures for women

Amid the outrage over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has introduced new safety measures for women across the state and has mandated that women including female doctors should not work more than 12 hours at a time.



The government said that it has initiated a process of introspection, accountability, and action. After deliberations with the senior most officers, the government has decided to go with its flagship programme ‘Rattirer Shaathi’ to ensure the safety of women working night shifts. A nationwide protest erupted soon after the body of a trainee doctor was found in a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT Photo)

To ensure safe working conditions for women on night shifts in government hospitals, medical colleges, hostels, and other workplaces, the government has recommended the provision of separate designated restrooms with toilets for women.

“Rattirer Shaathi or woman volunteers shall be on duty at night. Safe zones will be identified and created for women with full coverage by CCTV and its monitoring. A special mobile phone app with alarm devices will be developed which shall be compulsorily downloaded by all working women and which will be connected to the local police stations and police control room,” said the government.

The West Bengal government has issued helpline numbers 100 and 112, which it urges should be extensively utilised during any panic or emergency situation.

Among other measures, the government said that security checks and breathalyser tests will be carried out at medical colleges and hospitals, super speciality hospitals, and district hospitals.

It said that all organisations will be requested to set up a Vishaka Committee on sexual harassment at the workplace, if not already established.

Organisations will be encouraged to create schedules where women work in pairs or teams, ensuring they are aware of each other’s movements during night hours.

Night patrolling to be carried out in medical colleges

The state government has also said that night police patrols will be conducted at all medical colleges, hospitals, women’s hostels, and similar places.

"Adequate drinking water facilities will be provided on all floors in hospitals and related facilities. Identity cards must be displayed by all faculty, staff, and security personnel at medical colleges and hospitals. A security officer will be assigned by the police to all medical colleges, hospitals, and district hospitals for overall security supervision,” reads the list of measures."

The government has also directed that security guards at government medical colleges, district hospitals, and similar institutions should include a mix of male and female personnel