Kolkata rape-murder case: BJP terms transfer of 42 doctors vindictive

Kolkata: The West Bengal government’s decision to transfer 42 doctors on Friday from various medical colleges and hospitals across the state amid the nationwide uproar over the Kolkata hospital rape-murder has triggered a political row. Medical students and residents protesting the Kolkata rape and murder of trainee doctor (PTI Photo)

While the state health department said that these were routine transfers, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that it was a vindictive transfer as the doctors were transferred as they had supported the protest at RG Kar Hospital.

Most of the doctors who were transferred were professors, associate professors, and assistant professors attached to various state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

While 12 doctors have been shifted out of Kolkata to medical colleges and hospitals in the districts, at least 20 have been brought to Kolkata from other districts.

“On 16th Aug, West Bengal Govt’s Health Ministry has issued an 8 page long list of transfer orders, adding to the already chaotic situation. On Mamata Banerjee’s target is Medical College Kolkata and Calcutta National Medical College. These two are the epicentre of protests against her fascist regime. So far, five professors from these two prestigious institutes have been transferred out to colleges in Siliguri, Tamluk, Jhargram, etc. This is a desperate attempt to scare the senior doctor community into submission. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide?” BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote on X.

The state health department, however, refuted the allegations, saying that it was a routine transfer. “The allegation is baseless. These are routine transfers on promotion,” said a top official of the state health department.

“The transfer order came at a time when turmoil is going on in the state. This has raised questions. If it is a routine transfer, it could have been postponed for a few days or weeks. There seems to be an intention behind this,” said Manas Gumta, former general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors.

Hitting out at Benerjee, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala told reports in Delhi that, “This is a Talibani Fatwa. Those who raised their voices were transferred. Even the Kolkata Police are sending letters to citizens asking them to delete their accounts. This is fascism.”

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, hit back, saying that several incidents of rape and murder have taken place in BJP-ruled states.

“Several incidents of rape and murder have taken place in BJP-ruled states. We haven’t forgotten what happened in Manipur, Unnao, Hathras, and Kathua. At least the prime accused has been arrested within 24 hours in the RG Kar case. The chief minister has sought a death sentence and has even said that she would transfer the case to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Several fake audio messages are being posted on social media. Why aren’t these people going to the CBI?” Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader, told the media.

Meanwhile, the CBI, which took over the alleged rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor’s probe upon the directions of the Calcutta high court, questioned Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for the second day after he was detained by the agency on Friday.

Officials said that Ghosh was grilled for several hours at the agency’s office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

While a team of the federal agency also searched the residence of the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in Bhowanipore, a second team went to the headquarters of the Kolkata Armed Police’s 4th battalion, where Roy used to frequently visit.

Roy (31), a civic volunteer working for the Kolkata police, was arrested on August 10 as the prime suspect. He is currently in judicial custody.