Kolkata murder case: RG Kar College's ex-principal grilled by CBI for 2nd day

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital wherein a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second straight day for questioning.



According to a PTI report, the probe agency made Ghosh sit in a room at Kolkata's CBI office till 9:30 pm, after which the questioning started and continued till 1:40 am on Saturday.



Doctors and interns sit on a strike for 24 hours at the entrance of a government hospital in a protest against last week's rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a government hospital, in Kolkata,(AP)

On Saturday, the ex-principal reached the CBI office before 10:30 am for the second round of questioning.



What happened on the first day of grilling?

According to a PTI report, Ghosh was enquired about his first reaction on getting the news of the doctor's death, whom he instructed to inform her family and how and who contacted the police.



An officer told the agency that Ghosh's certain answers were ‘convoluted’ and he was grilled till early Saturday before being asked to go home and report again in the day.



During the questioning, the CBI officers asked Ghosh about the weekly roster where the victim was shown to be put on duty for 36 hours or even 48 hours, the officer added.





On August 13, the Calcutta high court ordered the case to be transferred to the CBI. The high court had asked Ghosh to submit a leave application, this after his appointment as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital immediately after his resignation from RG Kar College had triggered protests.







Sandip Ghosh had resigned from his post of principal at RG Kar Medeical College on Monday, alleging that he was being defamed on social platforms.

“How can the principal - who resigned by taking moral responsibility, be appointed as the principal of another government college? The court has asked him to submit a leave application by 3 pm today or the court will pass an order for him to leave the position,” the high court had said.



