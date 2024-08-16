Kolkata rape-murder case: Colleagues may be involved, doctor's father tells CBI

The father of the doctor who was raped and murdered last week at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata said on Friday that it is concerning to him that no one called her for seven hours while she was on duty. Resident doctors of BHU take part in a march demanding justice for RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim in Varanasi on Friday.(PTI)

He said his daughter was on duty in the outpatient department (OPD), left home around 8.10 am, and last spoke to her mother around 11.15 pm.

“My daughter left for duty around 8.10 am that day. She was working in the OPD and last spoke to her mother around 11.15 pm. When my wife tried calling her in the morning, the phone rang but went unanswered as my daughter had already passed away by then,” said deceased doctor's father.

The concern is that despite being on duty, no one needed her from 3 am to 10 am and those protesting are like my own children.

“What is concerning that despite being a doctor on call , no one needed her from 3 am to 10 am. While my daughter has passed away, countless people are now supporting me. She faced issues in college and the whole department is under suspicion. I support those protesting and have spoken to CBI officials also,” he added.

The parents informed the Central Bureau of Investigation that they believe several interns and physicians from the hospital may be involved in their daughter's murder.

They also provided the names of individuals they suspect to the central agency, which is investigating the case under a Calcutta High Court order.

The agency is focusing on questioning these individuals as well as Kolkata Police officers involved in the initial investigation. The CBI on Friday summoned a house staff member and two post-graduate trainees who were on duty with the doctor the night of the murder.

They also escorted former hospital principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh for questioning. Dr. Ghosh, who resigned two days after the body was found, had feared for his safety, leading his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court, which directed him to approach a single bench.

As part of the investigation, CBI officers conducted a crime scene reconstruction and 3D tracking at the hospital's seminar hall. The post-graduate trainee's body was discovered in the seminar room of RG Kar Hospital on August 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested the following day.

With PTI inputs