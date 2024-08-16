'Will close down the hospital': How Calcutta HC slammed Bengal government over vandalism at RG Kar facility in Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on Friday slammed the West Bengal government over vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a doctor was raped and murdered on August 9. The court said the vandalism of the medical facility was an absolute failure of state machinery. A nurse breaks down after the violence at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

The court came down heavily on the administration, saying it would shut down the hospital and shift everyone.

“We will close down the hospital. We will shift everyone. Close the hospital. How many patients are there?” the court asked, per News18.

A bench of chief justice TS Sivagnanam said the police couldn't protect themselves.

The government, in its response, said a mob of 7000 congregated at the hospital.

It said the seminar hall where the crime took place was protected by the police.

“This is an absolute failure of state machinery. There was a police force present (at the spot). They couldn’t protect their own men? Sorry state of affairs. How will these doctors work fearlessly?” the Chief Justice said while slamming the West Bengal government.

“You pass section 144 of the CrPC orders for any reason. When so much commotion is going on, you should have cordoned the area,” he added.

“7,000 people can’t come walking,” he said.

A 32-year-old trainee doctor was murdered last week inside the hospital. She was found dead at the seminar hall of the state-run hospital in Kolkata. Her post-mortem report revealed she was raped and tortured before being smothered to death.

On Thursday, the victim's father said he declined to accept compensation. He said all he wants from the authorities is justice.