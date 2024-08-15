Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What happened at RG Kar Hospital during protest? Eyewitness says...

A mob barged into the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and assaulted doctors who were protesting against the rape and murder of a doctor, and vandalised property and vehicles. MBBS student Anupam Roy, an eyewitness to the mob attack, said the mob's act was deliberate with the clandestine motive of ending their agitation. Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of the state-run hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility.(PTI)

“Yesterday we were having a peaceful protest, we had planned to arrange a rally of female nurses, doctors and students. When we were getting ready to start the rally, a huge mob came. We requested them to continue their rally and not try to interfere here as there are female protestors. Then the mob tried to get into our protest, shockingly there used to be a lot of police when protests used to happen but when the mob arrived, there were only a few police personnel present at the spot,” the final year MBBS student said.

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus and vandalised the protesting site, vehicles, and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi's first reaction to Kolkata rape-murder: ‘Instill fear of punishment’

Roy claimed the police said they had orders to act.

"When the mob entered we took our female protestors to the medical college. We were continuously requesting the mob to not enter here. We requested the police to deploy more force. We called DC but he did not pick up the phone. Police were silent saying that they had no orders," he added.

He claimed the mob wanted to break the protest in a targeted and organised way.

"When the mob entered we ran to look for the safe places to hide. The mob vandalised everything. They did not stop there. The mob just came to break the protest in a targeted and organised way," he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee asked the police to identify and arrest those responsible for the violence.

Meanwhile, nurses protested against vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday morning.

The mob carrying sticks and rods damaged the Emergency ward, its nursing station and medical store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD).

Several CCTV cameras were also destroyed.

One of the doctors said protesters were also assaulted.

"The goons entered the campus and beat up agitating doctors. This was an attempt to break our morale so that we back out from the protest. But such incidents have only strengthened our resolve to fight till the end," said one of the protesting doctors.

He alleged that the vandalism took place even as police personnel were present.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, meanwhile, claimed "a malicious media campaign" made the situation worse.

"What have the police not done to crack this case? But there has been a malicious media campaign that has been going on," he said.

A PG trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the hospital when she on night duty. A civic volunteer has been arrested for the crime.

The CBI on Wednesday took over the protest.

With inputs from PTI, ANI