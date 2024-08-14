Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: AIIMS doctors, others to continue protest

New Delhi: A delegation of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) meets Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. The doctors have decided to call off their strike in public interest. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_13_2024_000347B)

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Live: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) called off its indefinite strike condemning the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor inside a medical college and hospital in Kolkata. The FORDA announced its decision after Union health minister JP Nadda assured them of action on their demands....Read More

Other doctor associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said their strike would continue until their demands are implemented and a concrete solution is found.

In their meeting with the health minister, FORDA was assured that no police action would be taken against protesting doctors. Earlier in the day, a memorandum from AIIMS Delhi reminded them that protests and strikes are against a high court order and might invite contempt of court.

The CBI is expected to take over investigation into the case after Calcutta high court ordered a transfer of the investigation from Kolkata police. The bench had questioned the logic of police registering a case of unnatural death and delay in recording the statement of former principal Sandip Ghosh.

