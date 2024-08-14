Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live: AIIMS doctors, others to continue protest
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Live: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) called off its indefinite strike condemning the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor inside a medical college and hospital in Kolkata. The FORDA announced its decision after Union health minister JP Nadda assured them of action on their demands....Read More
Other doctor associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said their strike would continue until their demands are implemented and a concrete solution is found.
In their meeting with the health minister, FORDA was assured that no police action would be taken against protesting doctors. Earlier in the day, a memorandum from AIIMS Delhi reminded them that protests and strikes are against a high court order and might invite contempt of court.
The CBI is expected to take over investigation into the case after Calcutta high court ordered a transfer of the investigation from Kolkata police. The bench had questioned the logic of police registering a case of unnatural death and delay in recording the statement of former principal Sandip Ghosh.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Live: Why will FAIMA and other doctors' bodies continue their protest?
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Live: While all doctors' associations have called for a Central protection act to improve safety and security of health workers, FAIMA and other bodies have said they will continue to strike until their demand is implemented.
They have also called for other concrete solutions to be implemented.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Live: Why FORDA called off its strike?
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Live: In a meeting with Union health minister JP Nadda, FORDA representatives were assured that a committee with FORDA's involvement would be formed to start work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days.
"The committee will focus on the timely implementation of the Act, aimed at ensuring a safer working environment for healthcare workers. Meetings for this initiative are set to commence within the next two weeks, with FORDA forming a delegation to participate," the FORDA statement said.
FORDA's statement also mentioned that it is calling off the strike considering the welfare of patients.