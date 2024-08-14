TMC MLA slams partymen for linking his son to Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Amid the probe into the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, a social media post is doing rounds claiming that former minister and TMC MLA Soumen Mahapatra's son is the main accused in the case. However, Soumen Mahapatra has denied the allegations against him, saying that his son is “innocent”. TMC MLA Soumen Mahapatra and his wife Sumana Mahapatra

Mahapatra and his wife, Sumana, claimed that some TMC leaders were trying to link his son with the case and that “false allegations” were being made.

“My son's name is Bodhisattva Mahapatra. He passed out in 2017…The girl who died is my daughter's age. We also want a proper investigation. I, my son and my family will give all possible help in the interest of the investigation. So far, we have known that crows do not eat crow meat. But now I see, crows eat only crows’ meat,” News18 quoted Soumen, who took a dig at his own party leaders, as saying.

Meanwhile, Sumana, who is also the president of Trinamool Congress in Panskura city, said the day the incident took place, her son was with her pregnant daughter-in-law at the Apollo hospital.

“We are saddened by the fact that some members of my party are trying to tarnish my son’s name. And if my son is involved in the RG Kar Medical College case, I will stand up and hand over my son to the police,” she was quoted by News18.

Kolkata doctor's autopsy shows sexual assault, 1 arrested

The body of a 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on Friday morning. According to the police, the incident took place between 3am and 5am.

The autopsy report of the victim indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death. According to the report, there was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face, nails, belly, left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts, the report said.

According to the probe, after severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, the accused, identified as Sanjoy Roy, killed her by throttling and smothering her.

Roy, a civic volunteer who is not associated with the RG Kar Medical College but used to visit the place frequently, was arrested on Saturday, following which he was sent to a 14-day police under the charges of sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

CBI takes over probe

On Tuesday, the Calcutta high court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata police to the CBI. On Wednesday morning, a team of senior CBI officials - comprising medical and forensic experts reached Kolkata to investigate the case, reported PTI.

Reportedly, the team will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall, where the body of the trainee doctor was found.

The CBI has also filed an FIR under relevant sections of the BNC in the case, reported PTI, citing official sources.