Kolkata rape-murder | Trinamool MP to ‘join’ doctors' protest today: ‘Come what may’

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Tuesday said he would join the ongoing protest against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.(Facebook)

“Tomorrow I am going to join the protesters particularly because I’ve a daughter and little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion,” the senior TMC MP wrote on X (formally Twitter).

“Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together. Come what may,” Sukhendu Sekhar Ray added.

The body of the woman, a second-year postgraduate student who was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on the morning of August 9. The crime took place on the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night and police later said multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

While Sanjoy Roy, the main accused, has been arrested, the police have yet to rule out the involvement of others in the crime. The Calcutta high court has handed the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

The crime has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community. Bodies of resident doctors have gone on a nationwide strike.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which had called for a nationwide indefinite strike over the incident, on Tuesday night said it was calling off its strike as Union health minister JP Nadda has accepted their demands.

However, medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said their stir would continue until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented.

Sukhendu Sekhar on Tuesday said she expressed displeasure over handing over the case to the CBI. He also alleged that there have been attempts to shield the accused.

“Gangrape and merciless murder happened in RG Kar Hospital. Who are they? Now CBI to investigate. Well. I’ve no faith in CBI. They are nincompoop. Yet the truth is to be unravelled,” he wrote in a separate post earlier.

“Why there are attempts to shield the beasts? Whosoever is responsible for the crime must be hanged,” the TMC MP added.

Autopsy reveals brutal assault



The post-mortem examination of the doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has reportedly revealed details of the brutal manner in which she was tortured before the accused strangled her.

The report, submitted to the Kolkata Police on Monday by autopsy surgeons at the same hospital, has concluded that the “homicidal injuries” were “antemortem” and sexual in nature, meaning that the trainee doctor was raped and assaulted before she was murdered.

According to the report, the rape and murder likely took place between 3am and 5am on August 9.

“The victim’s thyroid cartilage was badly mangled due to strangling, and a deep wound was found in her private parts,” the doctors said, citing the report.

Multiple injuries were found on her abdomen, mouth, fingers, shoulders and left leg, the report said. There were also scratches on her face, it added.