Kolkata rape-murder: Bengal doctor's body alleges bid to tamper with evidence, complains to CBI

A doctor's body in West Bengal has alleged attempts being made to tamper with evidence at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, wherein a postgraduate trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered last week.



According to a PTI report, the West Bengal Doctors' Forum wrote to the CBI saying,"We have come across reports of sudden civil reconstruction works in and around the scene of crime at the same institution. We are extremely apprehensive about the motive behind such an effort and we think that this might hamper the investigation by tampering with important evidence." Doctors across the country have gone on an indefinite strike against the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (PTI)

The letter signed by Dr Koushik Chaki and Dr Sanjoy Holme Chowdhury further states,"We have informed the same to the state health secretary. We request you to look into the matter with utmost care and due regard the same deserves to ensure justice to the slain lady doctor."

The letter comes amid the CBI taking over the rape and murder case of the 31-year-old woman doctor, who was found dead in the seminar hall of the hospital.

An official told ANI,"The CBI has taken over the Kolkata rape and murder case and is sending a specialised medical and forensic team from Delhi to Kolkata."



According to the autopsy report, the woman doctor was sexually assaulted before being murdered and A deep wound was found in her private parts caused by "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture", the report accessed by India Today had stated.



‘No significant progress made by the police’: Calcutta HC



The Calcutta high court earlier in the day ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI. The court had observed that no significant progress in investigations was made by the police in the past five days.



According to reports, the high court bench observed it was “disheartening” to note that the role of the RG Kar Medical College principal, Sandip Ghosh, was not proactive where he or the hospital superintendent took no initiative to file a murder complaint for the gruesome death which happened inside the campus and not on the streets outside.