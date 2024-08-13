 Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2024 03:51 PM IST

Calcutta HC orders transfer of probe into murder of woman doctor to CBI, PTI reports.

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the brutal rape and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital last Friday, PTI reported.

Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata,(PTI)
The CBI probe order comes after the high court questioned the West Bengal government as to why a murder case was not registered at the outset and an unnatural death case was initiated.

The high court observed that Dr Sandip Ghosh, the then principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital should have been the first person to be questioned in connection with the case.

The bench also questioned the state government's counsel about why Ghosh was appointed as the principal of another college hours after he resigned.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
