'RG Kar principal should have been the first to be questioned': High court's tough words on Kolkata doctor rape-murder

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday observed that the principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital should have been the first person to be questioned in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the seminal hall of the state-run hospital.

Hearing a bunch of PILs over the crime, the bench questioned the state government's counsel about why the principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was appointed as the principal of another college hours after he resigned.

The court ordered the principal to submit his resignation letter.

"Why are you protecting him? Record his statement. Let him tell whatever he knows," the court told the state's counsel.

High court calls crime gruesome

The court also called the rape and murder “so gruesome”.

“We cannot gag the press…what assurance are you (State) giving to doctors? They are hurt. The incident is so gruesome. They (doctors) are justified in expressing their emotions," the court said, per Bar and Bench.

Dr Ghosh resigned on Monday after taking moral responsibility for the death of the woman. He was appointed the principal of the CNMC college hours later.

What did the post-mortem report say?

The post-mortem report of the victim's body revealed a deep wound inside her private parts, indicating "genital torture". Blood was oozing out of her eyes, mouth and private parts.

The police have arrested a man named Sanjoy Roy for the crime.

BJP slams Bengal government

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for re-appointing the principal.

"The way protection has been given to the criminals in the Kolkata incident is more tragic than the incident itself. The way (RG Kar's) principal has been reappointed as a principal of some other college within 24 hours, shows the protection of the Bengal government. It raises suspicions on the investigation done by the Bengal government. Today, I want to ask why the West Bengal CM has sympathy for that Principal... My straight question to the TMC government is why these many days are being given. Is it for manipulation? We have seen this in the Sandeshkhali incident. Why the investigation is not being transferred to the highest investigating agency in the country (CBI)?... The parties of the INDI alliance are providing crime cover to the mutual criminal elements," he said.

