Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Calcutta HC asks RG Kar Hospital ex-principal to go on long leave

The Calcutta high court has ordered Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital to take an extended leave following the brutal rape and murder of a doctor on campus. Junior Doctors of Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad take part in a candle light march in protest against rape and killing of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College on Monday. (PTI)

He was appointed as principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) within hours of his resignation. The court has also asked for the case diary by 1 pm in the RG Kar rape and murder case.



“If the principal has stepped down owing moral responsibility, rather serious that he is rewarded within 12 hours with another appointment. There is an apprehension that with lost time there is something that will go wrong,” Live Law India quoted court as saying.

The court remarked that the principal is the guardian of all doctors working there and asked, if he fails to show empathy, who will? It added that he should be at home, not employed anywhere.

The post-mortem report of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed that she was subjected to “genital torture”.

The victim was throttled before being smothered to death. Her thyroid cartilage was found to be broken because of the strangulation. The rape and murder took place between 3 am and 5 am on August 9.

Per the report, there were injuries to the woman's belly, lips, fingers and left leg. The victim's mouth was covered and her head was pushed against a wall or the floor to stop her from screaming or calling for help.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday fixed a six-day deadline for the city police to solve the rape and murder of a junior doctor one of Kolkata’s best-known hospitals amid mounting outrage over the grisly crime that has prompted countrywide strikes.

Banerjee said that her government will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the August 9 crime at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital if the police cannot crack the case by Sunday, responding to the main demand of the opposition parties and student protesters.