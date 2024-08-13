Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 4 junior doctors who had dinner with victim summoned; protesters set deadline

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Four junior doctors, who had dinner with the woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, have been summoned by again by police for questioning, news agency ANI reported. Doctors and nursing staff participate in a huge mass rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital protesting against rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. (PTI)

The Kolkata Police also summoned a head of department, an assistant super, male-female nurses, group-D staff and security members on Tuesday at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar, Kolkata Police sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, protesting junior doctors, who have been pressing for magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor, on Tuesday set a deadline of August 14 for the Kolkata Police to complete its investigation.

The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Top developments

Junior doctors across West Bengal continued ceasework on Tuesday protesting the rape and murder of the woman doctor and demanding justice for her.

The strike affected healthcare services as long queues of patients were seen at out-patient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals since early Tuesday morning as senior doctors were substituting their junior counterparts to address the rush, news agency PTI reported.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after paying a visit to the parents of the deceased on Monday, gave a deadline of August 18 to Kolkata Police to solve the case, failing which she said she would hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Till Sunday, junior doctors had attended to emergency duties, but from Monday morning, they ceased all work. The Bengal government has cancelled the leaves of all senior doctors to handle the influx of patients, mostly in the OPDs.

Talking about managing the rush of patients, an official of state-run SSKM Hospital said since most of the senior doctors were present on Monday, the pressure could be well tackled.

However, some patients, scheduled to get admitted at different hospitals for surgeries, had to return home after they were given an alternate date by the authorities.

The Indian Medical Association has written to Union health minister JP Nadda seeking enactment of a special central law to curb attacks and violence against doctors as a "deterrence" measure, besides the declaration of hospitals as safe zones.

The IMA made the demands, which included defined security measures, as resident doctors at government hospitals across the country held protests and strikes on Monday over the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata, raising the issue of the safety of medical staff in the workplace.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)