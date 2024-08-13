Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Live: Doctors' strike continue across country

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Live: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association has announced the extension of its indefinite strike to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after their meeting with officials from the Union health ministry here failed to bring out any resolution....Read More

Resident doctors of government hospitals across the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest the gruesome incident, paralysing elective services including OPDs and non-emergency surgeries. The stir was in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).

The Kolkata Police made more shocking revelations about the accused Sanjay Roy, arrested for brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor. The accused is under 14-day police custody.

Police said he was addicted to watching pornographic content which the official termed as “quite disturbing” and “violent”. He also led an unsuccessful domestic life, having series of disputes with his wives.

The officers investigating the case also explained about the actions of the accused after committing the crime. Roy went home and slept for few hours, then tried to destroy evidence by washing clothes.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to transfer the case to the CBI if the police failed to solve it by Sunday, amid public outrage.

A PIL seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the will be heard by the Calcutta high court on Tuesday. The petition, along with some other petitions with similar prayers, will be heard on Tuesday, a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed on Monday.

