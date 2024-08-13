Kolkata doctor watched Neeraj Chopra's Olympics final with colleagues on the night of her rape, murder

The young doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata last week watched the Paris Olympics 2024 late at night at a state-run medical college and hospital in the city, shortly before the crime took place. Her semi-naked body was found in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime. Resident doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata. (PTI)

“The victim, who was on-call duty, along with four other colleagues had ordered dinner which they ate at the seminar room around 12:30 am. They also watched the Olympics. After they left, she retired to bed in the seminar room,” said an officer.

The postgraduate trainee doctor reportedly watched javelin star Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics 2024 final at the institute.

Who is Sanjoy Roy, accused in the case?

A 33-year-old man called Sanjoy Roy was arrested in the rape and murder of the doctor in Kolkata. He had joined Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019, was married at least four times and known as a "womaniser", the police said.

During the investigation, it was found that he had a history of physically abusing his wives, an officer said.

Roy was allegedly addicted to pornography and his mobile phone had several such contents, police said on Monday.

"The pornography content in his mobile phone was quite disturbing and violent. We wonder about the state of his mind as watching such things is quite unnatural," the officer said.

Kolkata doctor's rape, murder sparks nationwide doctors' protests

The crime triggered a massive strike by resident doctors in government hospitals across the country as they went on an indefinite strike on Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pledged to transfer the case to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) if the state police fails to solve it by Sunday.