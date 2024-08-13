‘West Bengal govt wants to help accused’: Cong leader Adhir Ranjan on Kolkata rape-murder case

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over the handling of the Kolkata rape and murder case. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mamata Banerjee

“It is condemnable. The state government should take action but remains in a dilemma. The law and order situation is worsening. The state government is not capable and seems intent on helping the accused,” ANI quoted the former Bengal Congress president as saying.



The Calcutta high court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, whose body was found with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall of state-run RG Kar Medical College Hospital last Friday. The police arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy in connection with the gruesome incident.



The division bench headed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam passed the order after observing that no significant progress in investigations was made by the police in the past five days, a conclusion that the bench reached after going through the case diary it had summoned to court and hearing arguments of all parties involved.

The high court also observed that the then principal of the medical college, Dr Sandip Ghosh, should have been questioned first in connection with the case. Dr Ghosh resigned on Monday after taking moral responsibility for the death of the woman doctor.

BJP demands Mamata's resignation

Hailing the high court verdict, West Bengal's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded Banerjee's resignation.



“We want the resignation of the Health Minister and Chief Minister. We want Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal, personal physician of CM - Dr SP Das and Dr Sandip Ghosh (former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) to be arrested. They are the main architects of this genocide. This is a brutal murder and gang rape,” ANI quoted Adhikari as saying.



