Resident doctors' body ends strike after assurance from health minister Nadda on safety demands

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) called off its nationwide strike on Tuesday after receiving assurances from Union health minister JP Nadda. FORDA calls off strike after meeting health minister JP Nadda.(ANI)

FORDA president Aviral Mathur told ANI that after meeting with the minister, they were assured that their demands for a safer working environment would be addressed promptly.

ALSO READ- Kolkata rape-murder: Bengal doctor's body alleges bid to tamper with evidence, complains to CBI

“We just met Union minister JP Nadda at his residence and presented our reformulated demands and before him... He assured us that he would provide a safe working environment for doctors. He has assured us that our demands would be addressed in a time-bound manner,” Mathur said.

According to Mathur, it was decided in the meeting that a committee, including representatives from FORDA, will be formed to oversee these issues. Consequently, FORDA decided to end the strike.

Strike crippled health services nationwide

Resident doctors across India had launched an indefinite strike on Monday to protest the brutal murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, disrupting elective services like OPDs and non-emergency surgeries.

ALSO READ- Healers on strike: Patients suffer as doctors’ protest disrupts health services

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also met with health minister Nadda earlier on Tuesday to present key demands, including declaring hospitals as safe zones and introducing a central law against violence in healthcare settings.

The strike was triggered by the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College last Thursday. Her body was discovered in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata.

ALSO READ- Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences : 40% surgeries postponed; doctors’ leaves cancelled

HC transfers case to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

A division bench led by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, while ordering the CBI to take over the investigation, also urged the striking doctors to resume work, stressing their "pious obligation" to treat patients at government hospitals.

Two CBI officers visited Tala Police Station in Kolkata on Tuesday evening and collected documents related to the Kolkata Police's investigation into the rape case.