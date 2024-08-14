Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Bengal women to 'reclaim the night'. What does it mean?

Thousands of women across West Bengal are preparing to gather at various locations on Wednesday night in a powerful display of anger and solidarity, following the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at a Kolkata hospital last week. Residents hold a peaceful candle light demonstration against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Hospital, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024.(PTI)

The protests, inspired by the "Reclaim the Night" movement, are set to begin at 11:55pm, coinciding with India's Independence Day celebrations at the stroke of midnight.

The call, given on social media, to reclaim the night has quickly gained traction, with college students, homemakers, office workers, and individuals from various walks of life planning to converge on key thoroughfares in both small towns and major cities, including Kolkata.

The organisers have emphasised that no political party flags will be allowed at the rallies, maintaining the movement's non-partisan nature. However, groups representing marginalised communities, including the LGBTQ community, are welcome to participate with their flags.

"Tonight is the night of freedom of women of women inside and outside West Bengal. A new freedom struggle begins tonight," said Rimjhim Sinha, who made the first call to this movement, in a Facebook post.

The gatherings, originally planned at three Kolkata locations—College Street, the Academy of Fine Arts, and the Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand– expanded by Wednesday evening to other parts of Kolkata and towns such as Siliguri in the north and Canning in the south.

A striking poster depicting a red hand holding a crescent moon against a night sky has gone viral on social media.

What is the significance of ‘Reclaim the Night’?

The protests, deeply rooted in the history of the "Reclaim the Night" movement that began in the 1970s, aim to assert women's right to safety and freedom in public spaces, particularly at night. The first "Reclaim the Night" march is often traced back to Leeds, England, in 1977, where women organised a protest against sexual violence and the "blame the victim" mentality, which often suggested that women should stay indoors at night to avoid being assaulted. The march was a statement against curfews imposed on women and instead called for safer streets and communities. Participants in "Reclaim the Night" marches and events demand an end to gender-based violence and the events are typically held at night to symbolize the right of women to walk the streets safely at any time.