Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee demands hanging of culprits by Aug 18

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to solve the Kolkata rape and murder case and facilitate the hanging of the culprits by Sunday claiming that the state police had already completed 90 per cent of the investigation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media after meeting parents of a postgraduate trainee doctor who was sexual assaulted and killed in Kolkata. (PTI)

“Within Sunday (18th August), CBI has to facilitate hanging of the guilty and complete the entire probe. Our Kolkata Police has completed 90 per cent of the probe,” she said.

Banerjee also welcomed the Calcutta high court's decision to transfer the case to the CBI.

A 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Her family claims that she was raped and murdered. A civic volunteer has been arrested in the case.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta high court ordered that the investigation into the case be transferred from Kolkata Police to the CBI.

"We will abide by the Calcutta high court's order and extend all support to the CBI. We have no problem with the CBI taking over the case, as we want it solved as soon as possible," Banerjee said speaking at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) programme in Behala.

Banerjee also hit out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicising the incident and inciting protests, comparing it to student unrest in Bangladesh.

"A coordinated approach has been executed by the BJP and CPI(M), with support from the Centre, to defame Bengal and exploit the situation. They are taking cues from student unrest in Bangladesh (where the Awami League was ousted), and are attempting to capture power similarly. But they won't succeed," she added.

Banerjee urged the junior doctors and interns, who have been on strike for six days, to return to work, highlighting the serious impact on medical services. “I urge doctors to resume work. You have been protesting for several days, and I haven't interfered. But you must remember your duty to serve the people, as you have taken an oath. Three people have died, including a minor and a pregnant woman. If it pleases you, I will touch your feet and request that you return to your duties.”

A widespread protest by junior doctors has disrupted state healthcare services for six days, bringing emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals to a standstill, reported PTI.