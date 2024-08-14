Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Kolkata rape-murder case: ‘Attempt to save accused’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his shock and outrage over the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, and said there is a growing insecurity among the medical community and women across the country. New Delhi: LoP Rahul Gandhi during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.(PTI)

In his first reaction since the Thursday night incident, Gandhi criticised the handling of the case and questioned the safety measures in educational and medical institutions.

“The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the alleged attempts to protect the accused, which he said raised "serious questions on the hospital and the local administration."

“This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?” he wondered.

Gandhi urged for a national dialogue and concrete steps to address the rising incidents of violence against women.

“Every party, every section of society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata.”

The rape and murder case, which has led to widespread protests by doctors and medical students, is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

