Kolkata Police clarifies two claims in doctor's rape-murder case: ‘It was her family who…’

Facing ire over the handling of a rape and murder case, Kolkata Police on Wednesday clarified that the reports of them informing the family about a possible suicide were false. The police also said that they didn't cremate the body of the deceased and it was the victim's family who performed the last rites. PGI doctors make a human chain during a protest against rape and murder of trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.(PTI)

Responding to a social media post making such claims on X, Kolkata Police said, “Since points 1 & 2 concern Kolkata Police, we wish to clarify: 1. Reports of KP informing the family about a possible suicide are false. The family confirmed the call did not come from KP.”

“2. ⁠KP didn’t cremate the body of deceased. It was her family who cremated her.”

The rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked nationwide protests by resident doctors, demanding their safety be ensured at hospitals and stringent action against the perpetrators.

The opposition parties in West Bengal, including the Congress, the BJP and CPI(M), held separate protest rallies seeking justice in the horrific rape and murder case.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday claimed that law and order in West Bengal had reached its lowest point under TMC rule.

"The people of Bengal are distressed at the brutality of the crime on the woman doctor," he said, adding, "It is not just the woman doctor, but Bengal's culture, education and civilisation have been raped and murdered."

The BJP has been demanding the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds home and healthcare portfolios.

Mamata Banerjee hits out

Mamata Banerjee slammed the opposition CPI(M) and the BJP for allegedly trying to politicise the incident and fuel protests in the state, taking a cue from the student agitation in Bangladesh.

"We have taken all possible actions in this case, but still, a malicious campaign is on,” she said while addressing a programme organised by the party on the eve of Independence Day.

"Abuse me as much as you want, but please don’t abuse the state,” she said.

On Tuesday, the CBI took over the investigation into the rape and murder case hours after the Calcutta high court's direction. According to the laid down procedure, the CBI re-registered the FIR of the Kolkata Police and a day later, arrived at the hospital where the incident took place.