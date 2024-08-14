Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mamata Banerjee claims Oppn ‘trying a Bangladesh’ against her

Amid protests against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed opposition parties wanted to 'wrest power' from her by organising ‘Bangladesh-like movement' in the state. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

“CPI(M), BJP are trying to organise Bangladesh-like protests to capture power in West Bengal,” she said at an event.

Last week, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina was ousted as the neighbouring country's prime minister following a month-long student-led uprising against her.

Meanwhile, with the Calcutta high court having transferred the probe into the rape-murder case from Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Banerjee requested agitating medics to resume their duties.

“You must now return to work. My government will extend all support to the CBI…we too want it solved quickly,” the supremo of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) stated.

The chief minister further alleged that West Bengal was being subjected to a ‘malicious campaign.'

“We took all actions in the case. Yet, a malicious campaign is on,” the Trinamool boss asserted, adding that while people were free to ‘abuse’ her, they should not ‘abuse’ the state.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday last week, has led to pan-India demonstrations by resident doctors, who have refused to call off strike despite the high court's order to CBI to probe the case. Their major demands are swift justice for the victim and a central law to ensure safety and security for doctors on duty.

Women in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal will ‘Reclaim the Night’ at 11:55pm on Thursday, coinciding with the nation celebrating Independence Day (August 15) at the stroke of midnight.

(With PTI inputs)