‘Chats reveal role of TMC MP, sex racket’: BJP's big claim in Kolkata rape-murder case

The rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked a political slugfest between the West Bengal government and the opposition, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now alleging that a TMC MP might have had a role in the horrific crime. Doctors and nursing staff participate in a huge mass rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital protesting against rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. (PTI)

Union minister and Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged a coverup by the Trinamool Congress, questioning why female TMC MPs are maintaining a silence on the case. He also talked about purported screenshots of WhatsApp chats from the doctor's team which mentioned drugs and a sex racket.

“In the doctor's team, many such topics have come up in their WhatsApp group, some screenshots of this have also reached us like drugs, racket, sex racket. The names of a TMC MP and his nephew are coming up again and again, I don't know what happened but something is wrong,” the Union minister said during a press conference.

"Despite having so many women MPs in TMC, not a single woman MP said much on this issue. Even 1 TMC MP, 3 MLAs, 2 have studied from the same medical college but some cello tape has been put on their mouths as well..." he added.

He said the state BJP reached out to some doctors who had expressed concern that the postmortem of the deceased post-graduate doctor was conducted illegally at night.

“Without doing the investigation, police informed the guardians that their daughter has committed suicide. How can they say this to family members? Police were trying to make someone a scapegoat,” Majumdar said.

“The way attempts were made to suppress the issue, it shows that the WB govt was trying to save someone,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the RG Kar Medical College with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to investigate the crime scene of the rape and murder case.

The OPD services of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continue to remain closed on Wednesday as junior doctors while the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) is continuing its nationwide shutdown of OPD services over the incident.